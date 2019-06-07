|
|
Norma F. Andersen 1939—2019
Norma F. Andersen, 79, of Freeport, passed away, Wednesday June 5, 2019 at FHN Memorial Hospital with her loving family by her side. Norma was born August 4, 1939 in Sabattus, Maine, the daughter of Charles and Emma (Davis) Harris. Before moving to Freeport in 1969, Norma was a 1957 High School graduate of Lisbon (Maine) High School. After High School, she attended the University of Maine on an academic scholarship where she received her Bachelor of Arts in History and Government with honors in 1961, and followed with her Masters in Education. Norma married Thomas J. Andersen on August 30, 1969. Mr. Andersen passed away October 17, 2006. She was a life long teacher and retired as an English and French teacher at Freeport High School. Alongside her husband, she owned and operated Anderson Machine & Welding. Norma was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, Ladies of Elk's, and St. Mary's Church Choir. She enjoyed traveling and summer vacations with family in Maine. Norma was particularly proud of her grandson, Andrew; a Forreston High graduate who excelled both academically and athletically. Andrew went on to graduate from Northern Illinois University in 2018.
Surviving is her daughter Stephanie (Jeffrey) Dinderman of German Valley; grandson, Andrew Beasley of Marietta, Georgia; cousins Nancy Kilbride of Portland, Maine, Jerome and Jack Davis of Sabattus, Maine; brother and sister-in-law Richard and Kathy Terhark of Freeport; niece Sarah Luecke of Freeport; goddaughter Noelle Downey of Freeport; and also surviving are many family members and loved ones.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday June 11, 2019 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Fr. Kenneth Anderson will officiate. Visitation will be Monday June 10, 2019 at Burke Tubbs Funeral Home with a Scripture service beginning at 3:30 p.m. followed by the visitation from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. There will also be a visitation Tuesday 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at St. Thomas. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. A memorial has been established in Norma's memory. Please sign her guestbook and share a remembrance at www.burketubbs.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from June 7 to June 9, 2019