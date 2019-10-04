|
|
Norma Jean (Stark) Connors 2019
Norma Jean (Stark) Connors, 76, departed her earthly life on Sunday, September 29, 2019, in Overland Park, KS. She was surrounded by family and the loving hands of hospice when she joined her heavenly Father and loved ones who have gone before her.
Norma was born in Monroe, WI, on December 27, 1942, to Clifford and Ruth (Hermanson) Stark. She graduated in 1960 from Orangeville High School in Orangeville, IL, and lived in Freeport, IL, Baltimore, MD, Madison, WI, and Rockton, IL, before spending her retirement years in the Kansas City area.
Norma's professional career was spent with Newell, where she retired in 2001 as Vice President of Human Resources, International Division.
She enjoyed reading, writing, needlepoint, and keeping up with her grandchildren's activities. She was active in several organizations, including P.E.O. (Chapter GM), where she held several officers' roles, Embroiderers' Guild of America, and her monthly book club. Norma had many dear friends within each of these groups, giving her a rich and fulfilling retirement.
To mourn her passing, Norma leaves behind children Terri (Tom) DeDecker of Kansas City, MO, and Sandra (Jay Knight) Detert of Rockford, IL; grandchildren Margaret DeDecker of Kansas City, MO, Laura DeDecker of Columbia, MO, Michael Estes of Machesney Park, IL, Sarah DeDecker of Kansas City, MO, and Aaron Detert of Iowa City, IA; brother Kenneth Stark of Freeport, IL,; and nephew Danny (Jeanna) Stark and niece Catherine Cornelius, along with several great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.
She was predeceased by her parents and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Memorial contributions may be made to Kadlec Ranch (Cat and Kitten) Rescue at www.kadlecranchrescue.com/donate or Lead to Read KC at www.leadtoreadkc.org/donate.
Services for Norma will be held privately for her immediate family at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.kccremation.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019