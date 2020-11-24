Norma Jean Kinney 1930—2020Norma Jean Kinney, age 90, of Durand, Illinois passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020, at Medina Nursing Center, Durand, Illinois.She was born October 29, 1930, in Durand, Illinois, to Lawrence (Shorty) Miller and Esther (Meinert) Miller. On February 12, 1949, she married her high school sweetheart, Delmont Kinney. They were married for 72 years. Survivors include daughter Susan (Bill) Janssen of Lanark, Illinois, daughter Bonnie (Kurt) Strong of Freeport, Illinois, son Dell (June) Kinney of Gallatin, Tennessee, daughter Michelle (Steve) Ceroni of Rock City, Illinois, daughter Tami (Greg) Price of Davis, Illinois, 14 grandchildren and 38 great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her parents, 1 granddaughter and 1 great grandson.She attended school in Durand, Illinois graduating from Durand High School in 1948. She graduated with a degree in Biblical Studies from Liberty Bible Institute in Lynchburg, Virginia in 1979. She worked as bookkeeper for Stephenson County Farm Bureau after graduating from High School, she then worked along-side her husband Delmont at Davis Hardware and Davis Plumbing & Heating for many years. She was a very devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and shared her great love of her Lord with everyone she knew. Norma was a charter member of Davis Baptist Church in Davis, Illinois and life-long member of Faith Community Church being involved in teaching a ladies Bible Study, and serving on the missions committee. She was also a member of the Gideon's Auxiliary.Visitation will be Saturday, November 28th - 10:00 a.m. at Faith Community Church - 212 West McKimmy, Davis, Illinois followed by a funeral ceremony at 11:00 a.m.. A private graveside service will be held at the Davis Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in her memory to Serenity Hospice & Home at 1658 IL Route 2, Oregon, Illinois 61061. McCorkle Funeral Home - Durand Chapel assisted the family.