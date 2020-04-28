|
Norma June Wolfe 1926—2020
Norma June Wolfe, 94, of Freeport died on Monday, April 27, 2020, at Liberty Village of Freeport.
Norma was born on February 20, 1926, in Freeport, the daughter and eldest child of Aloysius and Camillus (Sherwin) Sauer. Norma graduated from Aquin High School in 1943. On August 7, 1948, Norma married Ross L. Wolfe of Freeport. They were married until his death on November 9, 1982.
In 1974, Norma went to work in Medical Records at Freeport Memorial Hospital/FHN and retired in 1995. After retirement, she remained very close friends with her former supervisor Marie Fullerton.
Norma was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Freeport. Her family was the center of her life and she was very proud of her children and grandchildren, and her brother and his family.
Surviving are daughters Mary Jo (Mike) Edler and Patti (Bob) Groth all of Middleton, WI; and sons Jim (Sandy) Wolfe and Rick (Libby) Wolfe of Freeport; Jon (Pam) Wolfe of Lena; and son-in-law Todd Block of Freeport; 15 grandchildren, Kristin (Andy) Davis of Mt. Horeb, WI; Leslie (Brett) Riemen of McFarland, WI; Claire (Gabe) Filardo of Mineral Point, WI; Logan (Melissa) Edler of Sunnyside, NY; Yale Edler of Milwaukee, WI; Grant Edler of Madison, WI; Brian (Michele) Wolfe of Suwanee, GA; Adam (Anastasia) Wolfe of New Braunfels, TX; Sarah (Andrew) McMaster of Lincoln, NE; Austin (Erica) Wolfe of Lee's Summit, MO; Nolan (Alyssa) Wolfe of Sycamore; Hayden Wolfe of Chadron, NE; Alia (Ryan) McCann of Byron, MN; Miles Groth of Westminster, CO; Hailey Groth of Middleton, WI; 15 great-grandchildren, Delton, Bennett, and Heath Davis, Kendall and Talia Riemen, Boston Edler, Gianni and Blake Filardo, Miette Edler, Meghan, Jonathan and Liliana Wolfe, Jacob Wolfe, Connor and Charlie McCann. Also surviving is Norma's sister-in-law Ruthann Sauer of Lena; and nieces Michele (Wes) Kolb of Normal, Kathy (Bob) Jacobs of Valparaiso, IN; and Jodi (Matt) Block of Lena.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ross, daughter Susan Block, brother Richard Sauer, and great-granddaughter Leia McMaster.
Due to the COVID19 pandemic, the memorial service will be limited to Norma's children and their spouses on Thursday, April 30 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Freeport. The church service will be live-streamed at stthomasfreeport.org. A private burial will be at Oakland Cemetery in Freeport following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to FHN Hospice.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020