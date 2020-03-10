|
Norma Libberton 1929—2020
Norma E. Libberton, age 90 of Freeport, IL passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 at Liberty Village. She was born July 14, 1929 in Mt. Carroll to the late Lee and Hattie (Schubert) Bucher. Norma married Cid Libberton on February 14, 1952 in Pleasant Valley. Cid passed away on August 19, 2016. She was a member of Community Reform Church of Freeport. Norma farmed with her husband in Pleasant Valley and enjoyed working with their animals. She liked reading, singing, music, church work, and decorating cakes. Norma is survived by her sons, Thomas (Theresa) Libberton of Baileyville, Gary Libberton of South Wayne, WI, and Dan Libberton of Pueblo West, CO; her daughter, Sue (Rich) Mansfield of Peoria, IL; her 12 grandchildren and several great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; four brothers, Harold, Earl, Robert and Merle; and two daughters-in-law, Penny and Diana. The funeral service will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Hermann Funeral Home in Stockton with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. There will also be a visitation on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Interment will take place at Ladies Union Cemetery in Stockton. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established. Condolences may be shared at www.hermannfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020