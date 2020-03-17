|
|
Norma Sigafus 1940—2020
Norma J. Sigafus, age 79 of Apple River, IL, passed away on Sunday March 15, 2020 at the Monroe Clinic Hospital.
Visitation will be from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020 at the Bartell-Leamon Funeral Home in Warren.
Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the Bartell-Leamon Funeral Home, with a visitation from noon until the time of service on Saturday.
Interment will take place at Elmwood Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020