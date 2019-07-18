|
Norman H. Weisel 1927—2019
Norman H. Weisel, age 92 of Freeport, IL, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport. He was born January 4, 1927 in Stark County, OH; the son of the late Henry and Georgia (Werstler) Weisel. Norman married Alice Hansen who passed away on June 26, 1986. He later married Phyllis (Wolf) Remmers On April 21, 1990. He had served in the United States Army, stationed in Japan building an air field following WWII. He worked for Tele Dyne Rubber Co. in Hartville, OH for 34 years. Norman also volunteered at FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport for many years. He attended Union Town Brethren in Christ Church in OH where he was a song leader for several years. He most recently attended the Freeport Mennonite Church. Norman was a people person and loved to visit. He had a passion for music, listening to it as well as singing it. He was also an avid prayer, praying for family as well as friends. He is survived by his wife Phyllis Weisel of Freeport; sons, Doug of Canton, OH, John (Barbara) of GA, David (Cynthia) of Morrison, IL, and Stephen (Marianna) of Atwater, OH; daughters, Sharon (Joseph) Sommers of Alliance, OH, Rebecca (David) Van Horn of Wadsworth, OH, Rachel (David) Rohrer of Louisville, OH, Anita (Richard) Gill of North Canton, OH, and Virginia (Cindy McClurg) Weisel of OH; step-son, Walden (Nancy) Remmers; step-daughters, Yvette (Gregg) Afflerbaugh and April (Paul) Haeflinger; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; brother, Ronald (Esther) Weisel of Canton, OH; and sisters, Marilyn Garrett of Canton, OH, Linda (Larry) Erb of Hartville, OH, Kathleen (Ned) Aquino of Canton, OH, and Verla Erb of Sarasota, FL. He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Alice; a grandson; and sister, Joanne. The funeral service will be held on Monday, July 22nd at 11:00 a.m. at Arnold Funeral Home in Hartville, OH. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 9:00 a.m. Interment will take place at St. Jacob's Lutheran Church Cemetery in Canton, OH. A memorial service will be held in Freeport at a later date. A memorial fund has been established in his name. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com (Freeport) or at www.arnoldfuneralhome.com (Hartville).
Published in The Journal-Standard from July 18 to July 20, 2019