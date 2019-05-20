|
|
Norman John Volkert 1956—2019
Norman John Volkert, 63, of Shannon, IL died at 9:58 a.m., Wednesday, May 15, 2019 in his home.
Born April 14, 1956 in Rockford, IL, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Jack and Margaret (Meyer) Volkert. Graduated from Pecatonica High School, Class of 1974. He was employed by Kelly Tires as a tire builder, retiring in 2000. He attended the Lutheran church and was a licensed EMT.
Survivors include his daughter Rachel (Chris) Price; son Brad Volkert; daughter Brooke (Joe) Johnson; six grandchildren; one great grandchild; brothers Sam (Kathy) Volkert, Tedd Volkert and Gordon Volkert; numerous nieces and nephews and dogs Gretchen and Luke. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Rodney and Scott Volkert.
Memorial graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 25, 2019 in Pecatonica Cemetery, Pecatonica, IL with Reverend Terry Theiss officiating. Cremation rites will be accorded.
McCorkle Funeral Home-Countryman Chapel, 529 Washington, Pecatonica, IL assisted the family,
To share a memory or send an on line condolence, visit www.mccorklefuneralhome.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from May 20 to May 22, 2019