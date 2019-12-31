|
Norman Weston Standish 1930—2019
Norman Weston Standish, of Lanark, Illinois, passed away in Freeport, IL on October 28, 2019. He was born in Marion, IA on April 4, 1930, to Fred Weston Standish and Mary Caroline (Cooley) Standish, and came to Lanark with his parents ca. l937 or 1938. He was educated in the local schools, and graduated from Lanark High School in 1948. He graduated from Beloit College, Beloit, Wisconsin, in 1952, with a Bachelors Degree in Chemistry; his fraternity was Sigma Alpha Epsilon. He was a member of the Beloit College track team, the wrestling team, and played football, as well as a member of the Beloit band, where he played the clarinet. He began graduate school at Purdue University, in Lafayette, Indiana, in l953, when he received his Draft notification, for the Korean War. He was posted to Japan, for a period of two years, to the Army Security Agency, where he served as a Cryptanalytic Specialist. He was honorably discharged in l955. In l956 he married Ingrid C. Juescke in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and promptly returned to Graduate school at Purdue University, where he earned a Masters Degree, and a Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry, with a minor in Chemical Engineering. His wife worked in the Horticultural department library, and occasionally helped with some of his laboratory work. Norman began his long and distinguished career with Sohio (the Standard Oil of Ohio), and BP (British Petroleum) by doing unusual work with and for the NIH (National Institute of Health), based in Bethesda, MD, on cancer research, and with Sloan-Memorial Kettering (New York City), and Battelle Research, of Columbus, OH. He served in many other scientific capacities; as Project Leader, as Technical Director, as Manager for Strategic Planning and Exploration, as Environmental Director (on the North Slope of Alaska), and a number of other endeavors. This required moving from Ohio to Massachusetts, to Ohio, to Texas, and again to Ohio. In addition he was often required to travel to a number of European countries, and lived for a period in Sweden, where he became familiar with a variety of polymer research Sohio would develop and use in the manufacture of melamine resins. He retired from BP in l992, as the Senior Research Associate Director. Shortly after retiring from BP, Norman was named National Director for EPIC, a consortium of University, Private funding, and Business interests, to explore the possible uses for polymer re-cycling in the United States, and was a frequent traveler to Washington, D.C. and the Environmental Protection Agency. Norman held 25 U.S. Patents for various chemical processes, and many foreign patents for similar work. In addition, he was an invited speaker to England, Scotland, and Italy, where he spoke on a number of scientific topics. Norman held positions in many Technical and Scientific organizations, including the American Chemical Society, The Cleveland Technical Societies Council, Sigma Xi, (the National Honor Society of Scientists), and Alpha Chi Sigma, (the national society of chemists), and was listed in Who's Who in the Midwest, Who's Who in the Southwest, International Biography of Scientists, and Outstanding Men and Women of Science, to name just a few. Some of his outside interests included serving as a Scout Master to a Boy Scout troop, member of a group of amateur musicians (he played clarinet), and as an advisor to high schools and liaison to scientific clubs. He was skilled in pottery making, photography, hand bookbinding, and woodworking. A particular favorite activity was speaking to a variety of groups and organizations, including young peoples groups, and Senior citizens groups, dressed in an authentic Pilgrim costume made for him by the head seamstress at Plimouth Plantation, of Plymouth, Mass. One of his favorite invited speaking engagements was in the town of Standish, England, dressed in his Pilgrim outfit, surrounded by reminders of his many ancestors, including the Standish chapel, named for ancient ancestors. Several of his ancestors left their home country and immigrated to America on the Mayflower ship, including Capt. Myles Standish.
His survivors include his wife, Ingrid C. Standish, Lanark, IL, his sister, Mariene Caroline Standish, Geneva, OH, and his children: Robin (James) Hicks, No. Aurora, IL; Christopher Standish, Lanark, IL, and Hilary Standish, Bryan, TX. His survivors also include cousins in California, Oregon, Minnesota, Kansas, Texas, Wisconsin, Iowa, Virginia, and Illinois. He was preceded in death by his parents, and many aunts and uncles. He was a member of Grace Episcopal Church, Freeport, IL. A Memorial service will be held at Grace Episcopal Church, on January 4, 2020, at l0:00 A.M.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Friends Forever Humane Society of Freeport, Habitat for Humanity of Freeport, the of Freeport, or FACC (Freeport Area Church Cooperative). Online condolences may be shared at www.schwarzfh.com
