Opal M. Ritzman 1921—2020
Opal Mae Ritzman, age 99 and a half, passed away on November 11, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was born May 2, 1921, to George Frederick & Rosa Hart in Berreman Township, Jo Daviess County, IL. Opal and Milo P Wachlin were married Dec. 13, 1939, he passed away on June 3, 1961. She and Quincy Leo Ritzman were married July 2, 1962, he passed away on Feb. 1, 1984 Opal was employed by Micro Switch for 35 years retiring in 1985. She was a member of Lena United Methodist Church, Lena American Legion Auxiliary, and Honorary Member of the Lena Woman's Club.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law Eleanor Wachlin, grandson, Larry (Pat) Wachlin, and granddaughter Kellie (Ray Balles) White all of Lena. Great-grandchildren, Brian (Ambre Barnes) White, Scott White, Leslie (Kurt) Bauer, Kyle (Chelsey) White; 6 great-great-grandchildren, Dylan, Tyler, Berkley, Breanna, Isaac, and Elijah; many nieces and nephews; 3 step-granddaughters Sherilynn Marten, Gwen Komaniecki, and Debra James; 2 sisters-in-law, Phyllis Frederick, and Marie Frederick.
She was preceded in death by her parents, 5 brothers, Wayne, Walter, Russell, Lloyd, and Paul, 4 sisters Lucille Holland, Joyce Pfile, Marcella Gaul, Marjorie Rose Frederick, twin sister of Marcella who died at 8 days, First Husband Milo Wachlin, Second husband Leo Ritzman and son Jim Wachlin.
A visitation will be from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM Noon on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the Leamon Funeral Home in Lena, IL.
A private family funeral will be held.
Burial will be at Lena Burial Park in Lena, IL.
Pastor Keri Rainsburger will officiate the services.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in her name.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com
.