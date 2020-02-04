|
Pamela J. Vautsmeier 1959—2020
Pamela J. Vautsmeier, 60, of Freeport died Saturday February 1, 2020 at Manor Court in Freeport. She was born February 5, 1959 in Freeport, the daughter of Albert and Jane (Quittschreiber) Lindenman. Pamela married Rodney Vautsmeier on December 27, 2001 in Freeport. She was a member of Our Redeemer Church in Freeport. Pamela enjoyed dirt track racing, outdoors, and going to the casino. She was a lover of all animals. Most of all Pam enjoyed spending time with her family and caring for her grandchildren.
Surviving is her husband Rodney; mother Jane Lindenman; two sons Shawn (Jess) Ward and Scott (Amber) Ward; brother Jeff (Chrisy) Lindenman; nephews Cody Evenson and Kyle Lindenman; nieces Chelsea (Matt) Kile and Emily Lindenman; and four grandchildren Chase Upmann, Taylor Ward, Kinley Ward and Hudson Ward. She is preceded in death by her father Albert Lindenman and sister Deborah Jane Lindenman. On Saturday heaven gained another angel as my mother Pam Vautsmeier peacefully passed away. She was/is an amazing strong woman who loved with all she had. She wore her heart on her sleeve and was never afraid to tell you exactly what she thought. (and everyone wonders where Shawn and I get that from) She was an avid dirt track racing fan and fell in love with the track, and was my brother Shawn, myself and her husband Rodney's biggest fan when we raced and she wasn't afraid to go toe to toe with anyone when her boys were on the track lol! She loved loved animals more than people I think sometimes lol and would feed strays her last meal if they were hungry. She was strong, fearless, loving caring, compassionate and determined. I know she is sitting at the slots machines with her father Albert smiling and laughing and probably with a cold beer in her hand looking down on me as I sit here typing this. It's never east saying goodbye, so I won't say it. Instead I will say I LOVE YOU MOM and someday I will see your beautiful smile again! Thank you for everything you taught me and the sacrifices you made for me and my brother. We Love You and miss you! Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Sunday February 9, 2020 at Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home. A visitation will be held from 1:00-4:00 P.M. Saturday February 8, 2020 at Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home. There will also be a visitation Sunday from 1:00 P.M. until the time of service. A memorial has been established in her memory. Please sign Pamela's guestbook and share a remembrance at www.burketubbs.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020