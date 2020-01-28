|
Pamela S. Fink 1957—2020
Pamela S. Fink, 62, of Clermont Fl., formally of Freeport Il., passed away peacefully on Monday January 27, 2020 at Orlando Reginal Medical Center in Orlando, Fl. She was born December 13, 1957 in Freeport Il. to Robert and Aileen (Phillips) Fink. She was a 1976 graduate of Freeport High school. Pamela loved spending time with her nieces and nephews, reading, doing puzzles, and watching movies. Pamela is survived by her brother Allen Fink of Mississippi, sister Susan (Vernon) Kuhlemeier of Clermont, Fl., also surviving are nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents. At Pamela 's request there will be no service. Condolences may be sent to 14322 Pine Cone Trail, Clermont, Fl. 34711.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020