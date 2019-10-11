|
|
Patricia A. Steele 1935—2019
Patricia Steele (Bach), 84, of Freeport died Thursday October 10, 2019. She was born May 6, 1935 to Joseph and Alfreda (Jackson) Bach in Amboy, Illinois. She graduated from Aquin High School in 1952 and from Rosary College in 1956 and had worked towards her Masters Degree in Social Work. Pat met Robert L. Steele when she was 15 years old and they married June 16, 1956 in Freeport, together until Bob's death March 10, 1996. After they married, Pat began her career in Social Work and went on to achieve her L.S.W. for the State of Illinois. Pat worked for Freeport Catholic School Systems for 12 years and as a Social Worker for Freeport Township General Assistance Office for 20 years. During her career, she touched many people who have credited her for inspiring them because she truly believed in them. Pat saw and fostered the potential and worth of every person she met. She loved every person she met unconditionally, with honesty and respect. Pat also exemplified faith and love in her religion and was active with St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church as; Choir, member, Cantor and Eucharistic Minister. She was a frequent presence for Perpetual Adoration, as well as taking others who were unable to drive to Church. Pat belonged to the organizations of; The League of Women Voters and past Voter's Service Chairman, Workforce Excellence Commission, Chamber of Commerce Personnel Managers Committee, Project Prosper Coordinator Community Work and Training Program with Freeport Township, and Pat was a member of the group that spearheaded the establishment of the Veterans Memorial Park in Freeport, that was founded by her son, Daniel James Steele. She was a supporter of the Freeport Humane Society and beloved dog mom to many 4 legged friends. She worked tirelessly for the community she loved and for all the people in it. Pat is survived by her brothers; Michael Bach and Theodore Bach and sister, Sheila Hooper all of Freeport, IL; her children; Fintan (Scott Beard) Steele of Boulder, CO; Catherine Steele of Tucson, AZ; Michael (Michelle) Steele of Freeport, IL , Mary Steele of Brisbane, Australia and Christina (Gary) Lietz of Hanover, IL and grandchildren; Cassandra Steele, Daniel (Taylor) Steele II, Noelle and Maia Steele-Alston, Jaqueline and Arthur Lietz, and great grandchild, Daniel Roland Steele III and many beloved nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Pat was preceded in death by an older brother, Harry Joseph who died at birth; grandparents, Harry and Phoebe Pumphrey of Dixon, Illinois; her parents, Joseph and Alfreda (Jackson) Bach; her husband, Robert L. Steele; her son, Daniel J. Steele, her grandson Preston Steele-Alston, brother Nicholas Bach, sister-in-law, Kay Bach and her son-in-law, Steven Turner. A visitation will be from 2:00-4:00 p.m., Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Walker's Mortuary. Funeral on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 to begin at 10:30 AM at St. Thomas Aquinas Church with services at Chapel Hill Cemetery and then a luncheon to follow at St. Thomas Aquinas Church. A memorial fund has been established for St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Aquin Schools and Friends Forever Humane Society. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019