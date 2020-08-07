Patricia "Pat" Ann Anders 1942—2020
Patricia "Pat" Ann Anders, 78, of Rockford, left her earthly life, Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford. She was born August 4, 1942 in Rockford, the daughter of Willard Earnest and Florence Burnett (Plache) Powers. She graduated from West High School. Pat married Ellwood Leigh Swift in 1961 and together they had four children. Pat married Gerald (Jerry) Ray Anders on June 21, 1985.
Pat was a hard worker and never one to sit still. She could fix anything and had a huge heart! She enjoyed gardening, crafts, computers and game shows. If you forgot and called her when Wheel of Fortune was on you got "chewed out" but she would call you back at 7:01 p.m.!
"I know for certain that we never lose the people we love. They continue to participate in every act, thought and decision we make. We find comfort in knowing our lives have been enriched by having shared her love. There are no goodbyes for us! You will always be in our hearts!"
Pat will never be forgotten by her husband, Jerry Anders; sons, Daniel Swift, Dale (Sarah) Swift, Derek (Randi) Swift; daughter, Deena (Jim) Mullarkey; stepchildren, Jeff Anders and Shelley (Anders) Oglesby; nine grandchildren; brothers, Bill Powers, Mike (Ardene) Powers; sister, Peggy Griffin; sister-in-law, Helen Powers; special sister-in-law, Shirley Denman who took great care of Mom; several nephews and nieces.
Pat is predeceased by her parents; brothers, Jim Powers, Jerry Powers; grandsons, Jared Mullarkey, Shane Swift.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Cremation rites accorded. For an online obituary and tributes go to www.genandtfuneralhome.com
