Burke-Tubbs Funeral Homes - Freeport
504 N. Walnut Street
Freeport, IL 61032
(815) 233-0613
Patricia Ann Bordner

Patricia Ann Bordner Obituary
Patricia Ann Bordner 1930 —2020
Patricia Ann Bordner, 89, of Freeport, passed away, Saturday January 4, 2020 at FHN Memorial Hospital with her family by her side. Patricia was born April 2, 1930 in Freeport, the daughter of Edwin and Irene (Prante) Sellke. She married M. Thomas Bordner April 23, 1949. Mr. Bordner died August 29, 2011. Patricia attended grade school at Immanuel Lutheran and was a 1948 graduate of Freeport High School. Patricia started singing at the age of 10 and music was an important part of her entire life. She was an active member of the Freeport Choral Club and Sweet Adeline's. She also directed the Choir at Immanuel Lutheran for nine years. She enjoyed traveling by motor home for several years, gardening, but most of all she treasured being a grandma to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Patricia was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. Surviving is her daughters, Vicki (James) Bradley of Minnesota, Lynne (Dennis) Scofield and Lisa (William) Coppernoll both of Freeport; grandchildren, Amy (Greg) Penticoff, Jamie (Jason) Marshall, Rachel (Troy) Stewart, Katie Kleckler, Shannon Gorham, Keelie Oswalt, Jaylynn, JaydaRae, and Jaxyn Coppernoll; six step-grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and her dog, Louie. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Thomas; brothers, Ed and Jack Sellke; and sister, Elaine Miller. Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday January 9, 2020 at Burke Tubbs Funeral Home. Pastor Stephen Precht will officiate. Visitation will be noon until the time of service. Burial will be in Afolkey Cemetery. Please sign Patricia's guestbook and share a remembrance at www.burketubbs.com

Published in The Journal-Standard from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020
