Patricia Ann Kraft Garrity 1923—2019
Pat Garrity went home to heaven on April 12 where she was no doubt joyfully greeted by Bill, her parents, siblings and many devoted friends. She was 95 years old.
Patricia Ann Kraft was born in Asheville, Ohio on August 15, 1923 to Lena Alison Kraft and Karl Whitehurst Kraft. Karl worked for Kresge Five and Dime and relocated the family to Aurora, Illinois. In 1939 he was transferred to Freeport. Bill Garrity was one of the first people Pat met when she walked into Freeport High School the first day. They dated during high school and throughout World War Two while Bill served in the Navy. They married on June 19, 1946.
Pat attended Northern Illinois State Teachers College (now Northern Illinois University) where she was very active in college leadership roles and public speaking. She fondly recalled being selected to address the students and faculty in celebrating Victory in Europe Day in 1945. She graduated with a teaching degree and taught second grade for two years in River Forest, Illinois while Bill completed his pharmacy degree at the University of Illinois, Chicago.
Family was the center of Pat's world. She is survived by her four children; sons Mike Garrity (Sue Garrity) of Green Bay, WI; Bob Garrity (Marcia Sachs) of Cleveland, OH and daughters Peggy Cerra of Charlotte, NC and Susan Garrity Bish (Myron Bish) of Denver, NC. Pat was Grandma to Nick Garrity (Christina) of Portland, Oregon, Kyle Garrity of Seattle, WA, Meagan Cerra Huertas Del Pino (Oscar Huertas Del Pino) of Charlotte, NC, Matt Cerra of London, UK, Colin Garrity Bish of Raleigh, NC, Kevin Bish of Denver, CO and Chris Solano of Tampa, FL. Pat is also survived by four great granddaughters.
When not consumed with supporting her family, Pat was very active in Freeport organizations including The Civic Garden Club, the school board and park district. Because of her love of teaching, she was also very committed to helping Highland Community College raise money for the development of its campus. She also ran Garrity Gifts in the Lincoln Mall.
Pat loved music and encouraged each of her kids to take piano lessons and learn to play other instruments. She was wonderfully tolerant with taking on pets, including dogs, raccoons, rabbits and many others. When Bill got his pilot's license, Pat followed suit and learned to fly. Gardening, travel, reading and being around water were some of Pat's favorite things. Pat and Bill lived on Lake Carroll for ten years. After retirement, they moved to The Villages in Florida. In 2013 they moved to Mooresville, NC to be near their daughters.
Pat will be remembered for her gracious, loving nature, her love of family and her beautiful smile.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019