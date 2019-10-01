|
|
Patricia Ann Nevenhoven 1935 —2019
Patricia Ann Nevenhoven, 84, of Freeport, died Saturday September 29, 2019. She was born in 1935, on June 9th, the 6th child of William and Gertrude Schumacher in Clarno Township, Monroe, WI. She was married with four children when her first husband, Eugene Heimann, passed away and she met Frank Nevenhoven in Freeport, IL in 1957. They married in Juda, WI in 1958, and enjoyed 41 years together, until he passed in 1999. All her life she wrote beautiful poems and set them to music. She loved her home and yard, constantly on the move always with a quick gesture to help others and champion their needs. Her family was everything to her through her life adversities she loved her Lord and her church, Zion, for over 60 years and was an active member of Zion's Young At Heart and in earlier years a member of the choir. She will be deeply and sincerely missed by her loving family and all her friends. Patricia is survived by: Connie Heimann Larson (James) Brennan of Freeport, IL, Carla Heimann Neuberger (Marvin) Frederick of Mt. Carrol, IL, Nevin Heimann of Freeport, IL, Eugene Heimann (Mary Ann Ruffini) of St. Port Lucie, FL, and Karen Nevenhoven (Angel) Mercado of Freeport, IL, and Nick (Kathy) Hartwig of Freeport, IL. Also, brother, Gary (Rose) Schumacher, Colorado Springs, CO, sisters Charlene Suess, Freeport and Grace Rote, Monroe, WI; grandchildren: Chad (Christie) Larson Pewaukee, WI, Chris (Shelley) Larson Jacksonville, FL, Bryan Neuberger Freeport, IL, Tim Neuberger Shannon, IL, Lindy Wells Colorado Spring, CO, Tana Marie DeTellem Freeport, IL, Andrea (Kevin) Linden Apple River, IL, Jeffery (Jennifer) Heimann Janesville, WI, and Justin (Gina) Mitchell Bohemia, NY; and 18 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husbands, her parents, and her brother Ralph, and sisters, Marion, Gladys, and Gloria.
Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M.-7:00 P.M. Thursday October 3, 2019 at Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home in Freeport. Funeral service will be 11:00 A.M. Friday October 4, 2019 at Zion Church in Freeport, with a visitation from 10:00 until the time of service. Interment will be in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in Patricia's memory. Please visit www.burketubbs.com to sign her online guestbook and to share memories.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2019