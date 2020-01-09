|
Patricia J. Erwin 1939—2020
Patricia J. Erwin, age 80 of Freeport, IL, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport. She was born June 13, 1939; the daughter of Robert and Aileen (Seidel) Wirsing. She was a 1957 graduate of Freeport High School. Patricia married John Erwin on February 21, 1960. She was a homemaker, devoted to raising her children. She was a member of Bethany United Church of Christ of Freeport. Patricia loved spending time with her family and friends. She is survived by her husband, John Erwin of Freeport; son, Jay (Soon) Erwin of MD; daughters, Dawn Weber of Washington, IA, Debra (Tom) Line of Monroe, WI, and Melanie Erwin of Spain; 8 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; brother, John Wirsing of Freeport; and special friend, Dixie Bushey and her family. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, John Erwin, Jr.; Robert Wirsing. Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be held at a later date. A memorial fund has been established for Bethany UCC. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020