Patricia "Pearl" Kraft 1940—2020
Patrica P. Kraft, 80, of Freeport, Illinois passed away, Saturday, May 2, 2020 while in residence at Liberty Village after a short stay.
Patricia P. Kraft was born March 24, 1940 to Ralph and Hazel Boelk in Freeport, Illinois. Patricia graduated from the 8th grade from Warren Community School District in 1955. She later received her GED from Highland Community College and it was one of her greatest accomplishments while in her 50's.Patricia married Gary E. Kraft in Freeport on February 15, 1969. Patricia worked at Burgess Battery for 5 years and Micro Switch, retiring after 28 years in 2000. In February 2019, Gary and Patricia celebrated 50 years of marriage.Pearl as we all know her was an avid Chicago Cubs Fan, Chicago Bears fan, Nascar, and area tractor pulls. In addition to these, she enjoying camping with her family and later in life in Sauk City, Wis at Snuffy's Campground. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed planting her garden in the spring and canning in the fall.
Surviving are her husband, Gary of Freeport; daughters, Shiela Heid of Freeport, IL, Beth Ann Heid of Durand, Il, Lynn (Scott) Parker of Savanna, Il, and Andrea (special friend, Gary) Kraft of Freeport; sons, Rick Heid and Jeff Heid of Galena, Il; three grandchildren, Andrew, Amiah, and Arianna Misek; sisters, Elaine (Ron) Vesterdahl, Sandy (Slyvanus) Severson, Ann (Dave) Plath, Sue (Gene) Harwick, Micky (Ted) Newingham; Mother-in-law, Opal Kraft, Sister-in-law Norma Andrus (special friend Richard), brother-in-law Bill Kenney, special family member, Cheryl (special friend, Bill) Parker and numerous nieces and nephews. She leaves behind two fur-kids, Junior and Bud. Patricia is preceded in death by her parents, father and mother-in-law, infant son Stephen, brother Ronnie Boelk, and sister's Judy Vance and Margie Kenney and brothers-in-law Larry Vance and Howard Osterberg.
Special thanks to all the nursing staff at Liberty Village and Haley from FHN Hospice.
Funeral Arrangements are being made at Schwarz's Funeral Home in Freeport. A celebration of life will take place at a later time.
Published in The Journal-Standard from May 2 to May 5, 2020