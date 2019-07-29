|
|
Patricia L. Bay 1933—2019
Patricia L. Bay, age 86, currently of Freeport, IL, passed away peacefully on July 22, 2019 at Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford, IL. She was born March 15, 1933, to Paul and Lenore (Sivits) Warner in Dixon, IL. Pat was a resident of Dixon, IL until recently moving to Freeport, IL.
Pat married Paul E. Bay on November 27, 1955 and is survived by her children: Jane (Mike) LaFever of Dixon, Sue (Doug) Valkema of Freeport, and Joe (Tracy) Bay of Dixon; eight grandchildren: Bob (Maggie) LaFever, Laura (Jason) Cutshall, Kristopher (Emily) Valkema, Kyle (Tiffany) Valkema, Mallory Verick, Olivia (Braden) Claassen, Emily Bay, Ana Bay; and 5 great-grandchildren: Aiden Valkema, James Cutshall, Nathan Cutshall, Carly LaFever, Arlo LaFever, Baby LaFever (December, 2019) and her brother-in-law, Kenneth Hill.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul; her parents, Paul and Lenore Warner; her sister, JoAnne Hill; her sisters and brothers- in- law, Pauline Campbell, Helen and Frank Hoyle and Bob and Evelyn Bay.
Pat was a homemaker for most of her life along with working at Kline's Department Store in Dixon, IL. Pat was a wonderful cook and baker (the best apple pie and potato chip cookies) and taught her children and grandchildren her secrets. She also loved socializing with her friends while playing dominoes and bingo. Her legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone she interacted with.
A celebration of life will be held on August 5, 2019, at the Elks Lodge in Dixon, IL from 4-7 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established to Health Hospice Care and Parkview Home in Freeport, IL.
Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.
Condolences may be sent to www.prestonschilling.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from July 29 to Aug. 3, 2019