Patricia N. Hammer 1959—2019

Patricia N. Hammer, age 60, of Lena, IL, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, April 19, 2019 at the Monroe Clinic Hospital in Monroe, WI. She was born January 2, 1959 in Chicago, IL; the daughter of the late Clemens and Constance Burkard. She was a 1977 graduate of Willow Brook High School in Villa Park, IL. Patricia married William Hammer on December 17, 1983. She had worked at Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield, IL with her sister Annette Pierce and for the Hammer family business, Process Screw in Shannon, IL. Patricia was also a loving wife and mother who was devoted to raising her family. She enjoyed shopping and her dog, Prudence, (the 4th daughter). Family gatherings with extended family were always special to her. Family was most important to her and she especially loved being with her adopted children and grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, William Hammer of Lena; daughters, Jessica (Kelly) Campbell of Lena, Constance (Calvin) Cassens of Louisville, KY, and Marilyn Hammer of Lena; grandchildren, Liam, Levi, and their little brother on the way; brothers, Nicky (April) Burkard of Chicago and Joey Burkard of Lena; sisters, Annette (Rich) Pierce of Hanover Park, IL, Dawn (Jack) Jensen of Chicago, and Michelle Burkard of Milledgeville, IL; and her dog, Prudence. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Michael Burkard. A visitation will be held on Monday, April 22nd from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Walker Mortuary in Freeport. A memorial service will be on Tuesday, April 23rd at 10:00 am the Prairie Dell Church in Shannon, IL. Interment will take place at the Prairie Dell Church Cemetery at a later date. A memorial fund has been established in her name. Condolences may be shared with her family at www.walkermortuary.com. Published in The Journal-Standard from Apr. 20 to Apr. 23, 2019