Patricia Roberta Taylor Riddell


1921 - 2020
Patricia Roberta Taylor Riddell Obituary
Patricia Roberta Taylor Riddell 1921—2020
Patricia Roberta Taylor Riddell , 98, of Freeport, passed away Tuesday March 3, 2020 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice, Bettendorf, IA.
Mrs. Riddell was born in Salt Lake City in 1921. Her parents were Loris and Anna (Musselman) Taylor. Mrs. Riddell lived in several states as a child. She was educated mainly in Missouri.
Mrs. Riddell was employed as an accountant in North Kansas City, Mo. For 10 years. In 1946 she married William Riddell. They moved to Freeport, IL in 1949.
Through the years Patricia participated as an officer/board member in many local service organizations. Included were the YMCA, Amity, Beta Sigma Phi and United Way. She was a member of First Church of Christ Scientist, Boston Ma. Patricia was an avid bridge player and was loved and admired by her many friends.
Survivors include her children, Patrick Riddell Tomah, Wisconsin, Mrs. Tamia Keppy (Dale) Coal Valley, IL, Scott Riddell (Tammy) Freeport, IL and a half sister, Joan McCarthy Salt Lake City. Mrs Riddell has 6 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. Her husband William died in April, 2014.
Per her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. There will be no visitation or funeral. A memorial has been established to benefit "Friends Forever" Humane Society.
Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020
