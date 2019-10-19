|
Patrick B. Love—2019
Patrick B. Love, age 87 of Freeport, IL, passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Swedish American Hospital in Rockford, IL. He was born November 15, 1931 in Chicago, IL to Charles and Bernice (Gladkowski) Love. He married Barbara Svec on September 18, 1954. Patrick worked as a plant chemist for Valspar Paint Company. He was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church of Freeport. He enjoyed working on his computer and woodworking, making many pieces of furniture for his home. He loved spending time with his family and having lunch with his wife in the park. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Love of Freeport; sons, Thomas (Lisa) of Orangeville, IL, Timothy of Freeport, Steven (Wendy) of Maine, and Patrick of Freeport; daughters, Kathleen (Douglas) Wilkin of Freeport, Joanne (Mike) Jones of Dixon, IL, and Christine (William) Marsh of Dupo, IL; 17 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; and niece, Patricia Ruffo and sister, Delores. He was preceded in death by his parents and 2 brothers. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Freeport with a visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m. Interment will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Freeport. A memorial fund has been established in his name. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Oct. 19 to Oct. 22, 2019