Patrick Deery 1955—2019
Patrick Deery, 64, of Freeport, passed away on October 24, 2019 at home. He was born on April 27, 1955 in Milwaukee, WI to Bernard and Rose (Boczkiewicz) Deery.
Survivors include his son Joey Miller, daughters Tina Miller and April Russell, 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife Deanna Lynn (Moore) Deery.
A private family service will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be shared at www.schwarzfh.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Oct. 26 to Oct. 29, 2019