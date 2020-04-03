|
Patrick J. Brunner 1967—2020
Patrick Joseph Brunner, 53, died suddenly at home in Lena on March 31, 2020.
He was born March 2, 1967 to Freeman Gerald and Mary Suzanne (Sue) Niemeyer Brunner at Freeport Memorial Hospital.
Patrick was their youngest son, 10th child of 11. He graduated from Stockton High School in 1985 and attended Highland Community College.
As a youth his "education" was augmented by working on Harry Koepp's fence building crew.
One memorable summer he worked with his brother Michael in the business office of an outdoor amusement company as it traveled throughout Kentucky, Indiana, and Ohio.
Later he worked as a journeyman electrician at Highland Electric, Freeport, as maintenance supervisor at Modern Plating, Freeport, and then as maintenance supervisor at KJ Finishing, Rockford.
He married Donna Lee Mauer Davis on October 3, 1998 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Lena. He is survived by his wife and their children Timothy Davis, Joshua (Kiley Kampmeier) Brunner, and Elizabeth Brunner as well as by their grandchildren Aubree Eva Knoup, Liam Tyler Patrick Davis, Oaklynn Jolyse Brunner, Kaylee May Davis, and Brexlynn Grayce Brunner.
His surviving brothers and sisters are Norman (Joanne Knutson) Brunner, Ingleside; Michael (Sandi Tyndal) Brunner, Crossville, TN; Constance (Don) Hill, Lena; Gerald (Amy Schlichting) Brunner, Stockton; Thomas (Darcy Connolly) Brunner, Freeport; William (Darlene Wampfler) Brunner, O'Fallon, IL; Barbara (Jon) Kerns, Oelwein, IA; Theresa (Randy) Risser, Davis; Deborah (James) Nobis, Hanover as well as brother-in-law Norman Kunz, Stockton. Also surviving are 36 nieces and nephews, 51 great-nieces and great-nephews, and 16 great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.
Also surviving are his father-in-law Daniel (Mary) Mauer, Bellevue, IA and his brothers-in-law Daniel Mauer,Jr., Dubuque, IA; Roy Mauer, Freeport, and Troy Mauer, Freeport.
Patrick is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Sylvia (Norman) Kunz, his niece Cindy Sue Aurand, and his mother-in-law Sandy Mauer.
Patrick was incredibly hard-working and always strove to put his family first. He and Donna bought a house boat/cabin cruiser several years ago as a pleasant home away from home.
His greatest joy was attending his children's musical, theatrical, and sports activities. His children's talents and abilities always amazed him, and he was very proud of their achievements and the caring adults they became. Each will miss his advice, guidance, and support but will forever cherish their memories of him as a caring, humorous, and practical parent.
Patrick was happiest when he was able to dote on his grandchildren as he had had so much practice after raising three children and spending quality time with his 30+ nieces and nephews throughout his life.
His laugh was infectious, especially when one of his siblings was telling a "true" story from their youth.
Growing up in Stockton as the youngest boy in a large family, he collected Matchbox toys and rode his bike all over town. With the advent of social media, he loved to send random "Remember When?" texts.
His nieces and nephews often referred to him as the "favorite uncle" for his ability to be a kid at heart. Whether it be lifting them high enough to touch the ceiling, showing them how to throw or hit a ball, displaying "proper" golfing technique, forcing them to pick wild black raspberries, or teaching them the finer points of driving, Patrick loved to horse around with his kids and his multitude of nieces and nephews.
Each looked up to him as a role model and a friend. The sparkle in his eye and the smile on his face that he exuded while interacting with them will live in their memories forever.
He never missed a birthday party, a graduation party, a senior night sporting event, or any other "big game". He would always stop over after the game to offer his opinion on the play, the coaching, and even the officiating. As a natural athlete (He holds at least one track record that still stands at Stockton High school and tried out for the Cincinnati Reds in the early 1990's), he had a competitive, yet jovial spirit.
Patrick had a beautiful baritone voice and was known for singing at wedding ceremonies of his family and friends. He and daughter Elizabeth had been practicing duets for later events.
Patrick continues to assist the wider community because he signed as an organ donor.
He was known to help anyone at a moment's notice, and his family, friends, and community will miss him deeply. As TJ put it, Patrick was the best dad anyone could have ever asked for.
Final arrangements are in the care of Walker Mortuary, Freeport. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020