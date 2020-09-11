Patrick J. Brunner 1967—2020
Patrick J. Brunner, age 53 of Lena, IL, passed away on March 31, 2020. A private family Mass will be held on Saturday, September 19th at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Stockton. An inurnment will take place at the Lena Burial Park at aprox. 12:30 p.m. in Lena, IL, where anyone who would like to attend is welcome. There will also be a celebration of his life held at Coach's Golf & Grill in Lena following the service at the cemetery, all are welcome. The family is encouraging guests to dress casual and colorful. Arrangements are being handled by Walker Mortuary of Freeport, IL. www.walkermortuary.com
.