Paul A. Ernst 1925—2019
Paul A. Ernst, age 93 of Apple River passed away on Tuesday June 11, 2019. He was born October 2, 1925 to John and Ella (Brown) Ernst in the back bedroom of the farm house he lived his entire life. He went to the Emery School about a mile from his house, attended high school in Apple River for 3 years and switched to Warren for his senior year. He graduated from high school in 1941 at age 15 and attended college for two years at Brown's Business School in Freeport, IL. When he was stationed in Boston, MA, while in the Army, he met Joan Stangle on November 4, 1955. They were married on May 5, 1956 in Saugus, MA. Together they raised six children. Paul was a dairy farmer his entire life, working with his father and his siblings, and then continuing on with his children. A long hard day of work was what he got his most pleasure from. The Chicago Cubs were his favorite baseball team and he also enjoyed the Chicago Bears. He retired in 1990 but continued farming only flowers instead of row crops. Paul and Joan traveled many parts of the world. In his later years he fulfilled his passion for singing with the Sinsinawa Choir and karaoke night every Thursday at Stone Cliff Winery. He was a longtime member of the Apple River Lions Club and lifetime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Apple River, where he loved to sing. Paul is survived by his children, Mary Ann (Vern) Vondra of Lancaster WI, Monica (Larry) Stephan of Warren IL , Julie (Kurt Silvis) of Midland, MI, John Ernst of Naperville IL, Tom (Donna) Ernst and Rob and (Marsha) Ernst both of Apple River; 16 grandchildren and 24 great grand children. He is also survived by his sister Betty Levy of Binghamton, NY, sister-in-law Jean Ernst of Valparaiso, IN, and daughter-in-law Karen Ernst Warrenville, IL. Paul was preceded in death by his wife Joan who passed away on April 5, 2008, brothers, Frank, Fred, Roy, and Robert, sister Bernice and grandchild Vernon Vondra Jr. Visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019 at the Bartell-Leamon Funeral Home in Warren, IL. Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Apple River, IL where there will be visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Officiating will be Father Skrobutt. Interment will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Apple River, IL. A memorial has been established in his name. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.Leamonfh.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from June 17 to June 19, 2019