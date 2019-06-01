Paul C. Schubert 1959—2019

Paul C. Schubert, age 59 of Freeport, IL, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 at FHN Memorial Hospital. He was born August 27, 1959, the son of the late Gailen and Mary (Johnson) Schubert. He graduated from Orangeville High School and went on to Highland Community College. Paul married Nancy Huttenlocher on June 18, 1981. He had worked for Honeywell since 1977, most recently as a test lab manager. He attended Zion Church of Freeport. He enjoyed hunting, metal detecting and especially camping. Most of all, Paul loved to spend time with his family and grandkids. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Schubert of Cedarville, IL; sons, Devin of Dubuque, IA, Derrick (Lauren) of Freeport, and Dustin (Lisa) of Bettendorf, IA; step-son, David Ness of Texas; grandchildren, Kaila, Jacoby, Malachi, Camren, Rylee, Emma, and Eli; brother, Fred (Janet) Schubert of Pecatonica, IL; sisters, Betty (Dave) Bowman of Kansas and Donna (Arlen) Brokopp of Lancaster, WI; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and niece, Julie. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 4th at 10:00 a.m. at Zion Church of Freeport. Interment will take place at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Freeport. Following the burial, a celebration of Paul's life and time of fellowship will take place at Zion Church at 12:00 p.m. A memorial fund has been established in his name. Condolences may be shared with his family at www.walkermortuary.com. Published in The Journal-Standard from June 1 to June 4, 2019