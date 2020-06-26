Our sincere condolences to Mrs. Kutzke; Kathy, Karen, Kim, and Kendra and their families.
Don and Lou Kubatzke.
Paul Kutzke 1927—2020
Paul Kutzke, 92 of Freeport, Il went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 24th at Presence St. Joseph Center. He was born December 31, 1927 in Freeport to Paul and Clara (Keck) Kutzke. He graduated from Freeport High School in 1945. After graduation he served in the Army from April of 1946-January of 1947. He met the love of his life Charlotte Steffan at the Freeport Roller Rink and they married on September 22, 1951. Together they had four daughters and they were blessed to share almost 69 years together (shy of 3 months). Paul and Charlotte would go on Saturday night dates to the Masonic Temple Ball room where they would dance the night away. They loved to hang out with their friends and go to drive-in movies. He was a wonderful soul who had a great love for the Lord. The love he had for his family was a big as the ocean and a smile that would warm your heart. He was a true example of what a husband, father and grandfather should be. Mom and Dad showed us four girls that it's not how much you have in life, but to be thankful for what God has given you and make sure to look at the everyday miracles around us. He would always say, "I am so blessed to have such a wonderful loving family", but truly we as his family were blessed to have him. Paul enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and he was a huge Chicago Bears fan. He had a Frank Sinatra singing voice and would always be belting out a tune around the house. He enjoyed nature and sitting on a porch swing laughing and telling stories. Paul is survived by his wife, Charlotte and his four daughters Kathy (Craig) Joesten and Karen (Mike) Brinkmeier both of Freeport, Kim (Jack) Pudlas of Forreston and Kendra (Kevin) Warner of Lena, IL. There are 9 grandchildren Amy (Jarod) Zettle, Lisa (Jason) Chupich, Rebecca Kubatzke, Kristy Brinkmeier, Robert (Nichole) Brinkmeier, Kirby (Darrin) Marcure, Danielle Reinheardt, Brandon (Melissa) Warner, Courtney (Andrew) Beach and 11 Great Grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents. Private family services will be held. His final resting place will be Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Condolences can be left for the family at www.walkermortuary.com
Paul Kutzke, 92 of Freeport, Il went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 24th at Presence St. Joseph Center. He was born December 31, 1927 in Freeport to Paul and Clara (Keck) Kutzke. He graduated from Freeport High School in 1945. After graduation he served in the Army from April of 1946-January of 1947. He met the love of his life Charlotte Steffan at the Freeport Roller Rink and they married on September 22, 1951. Together they had four daughters and they were blessed to share almost 69 years together (shy of 3 months). Paul and Charlotte would go on Saturday night dates to the Masonic Temple Ball room where they would dance the night away. They loved to hang out with their friends and go to drive-in movies. He was a wonderful soul who had a great love for the Lord. The love he had for his family was a big as the ocean and a smile that would warm your heart. He was a true example of what a husband, father and grandfather should be. Mom and Dad showed us four girls that it's not how much you have in life, but to be thankful for what God has given you and make sure to look at the everyday miracles around us. He would always say, "I am so blessed to have such a wonderful loving family", but truly we as his family were blessed to have him. Paul enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and he was a huge Chicago Bears fan. He had a Frank Sinatra singing voice and would always be belting out a tune around the house. He enjoyed nature and sitting on a porch swing laughing and telling stories. Paul is survived by his wife, Charlotte and his four daughters Kathy (Craig) Joesten and Karen (Mike) Brinkmeier both of Freeport, Kim (Jack) Pudlas of Forreston and Kendra (Kevin) Warner of Lena, IL. There are 9 grandchildren Amy (Jarod) Zettle, Lisa (Jason) Chupich, Rebecca Kubatzke, Kristy Brinkmeier, Robert (Nichole) Brinkmeier, Kirby (Darrin) Marcure, Danielle Reinheardt, Brandon (Melissa) Warner, Courtney (Andrew) Beach and 11 Great Grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents. Private family services will be held. His final resting place will be Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Condolences can be left for the family at www.walkermortuary.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Freeport Journal Standard from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.