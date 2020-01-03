The Freeport Journal Standard Obituaries
|
Hermann Funeral Home
249 N. Park Street
Stockton, IL 61085
(815) 947-3355
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bethel UMC
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Bethel UMC
1933 - 2020
Paul Otto Meier Obituary
Paul Otto Meier 1933—2020
Paul Otto Meier, age 86 of Shannon, IL passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020 at FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport, IL. He was born on November 21, 1933 in Freeport to the late Earl and Rosalie (Lassen) Meier. Paul married Norma Bingner on October 3, 1953 in Shannon, IL. Paul was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church in Shannon where he served as past Treasurer for 25 years, Sunday School Superintendent, and was on the Building Committee. He was a 1951 graduate of Shannon High School and went on to serve in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Paul was an Adjutant for the Shannon American Legion and was a member of the Shannon Lions Club. He retired from FS after 50 years of managing Lumber Companies. Paul enjoyed mowing and looking after the Shannon Brethren Cemetery where he was a trustee for many years, working on word searches, having coffee at the Shannon Café, playing Dominos with the Church Club, bowling, going on cruises, his dogs, and spending time with his family, especially watching his great grandchildren play sports. He is survived by his wife, Norma Meier of Shannon; his daughter, Carmen (Alan) Schadewaldt of Rock City, IL; his son-in-law, Donald Keckler of Lanark; his grandchildren, Kayla Brinkmeier of Lanark, Kara Brinkmeier of Pearl City, Nicole (James) Merboth of Shannon and Michele (Jonathan) Mellette of Olathe, KS; his great grandchildren, Violet Diehl, Lily Diehl, and Annemarie Merboth; his two step grandchildren and 2 step great granddaughters; his brother, Harry (Eileen) Meier of Homewood, IL; his brother-in-law, Dale Ruthe of Baileyville; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, ConniAnn Keckler; grandson, Daniel Keckler; his sister, Martha Ruthe and his brother, Earl Jr. The funeral service will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Bethel UMC at 11:00 a.m. There will be a visitation at Bethel UMC on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. A memorial fund has been established for Bethel UMC and Shannon American Legion. Condolences may be shared at www.hermannfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
