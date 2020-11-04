Paul Potter 1971—2020
Paul Kenneth Potter, 49, of Lena, Illinois passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family on November 3, 2020. He was born on August 13, 1971 in San Diego, California to Paul and Regina (Huff) Potter. Paul worked for Advanced Technologies in Freeport. He was an avid golfer, who enjoyed life and was a friend to all. Paul was also very active in barbecue competitions. Paul loved all Chicago Sports, especially the Chicago Bears.
Paul is survived by his adult child, Misha Madison of Lena, his father Paul Potter of Lena, his brother Aaron (April) Potter of Lena, and his sister Melissa (Rob) Kosman of Pepperell, MA, nieces and nephews Alysse and Addison of Lena and Madeline and Mason of Pepperell, MA, grandmother Grace Potter of Richland Center, WI, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Paul was preceded in death by his mother Regina (Huff) Potter, grandparents Kenneth and Leota Huff and Paul Potter. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Leamon Funeral Home in Lena, Illinois.
A visitation will be from 10:00 AM until time of services on Friday at the funeral home. Social distancing guidelines will be practiced and masks will be required. Pastor Sean Huguenin will officiate the services. Cremation rites to be accorded. A private family burial will take place at Lena Burial Park. A memorial has been established in his name. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com
.