Paul R. Hardel 1925—2019
Paul R. Hardel, age 93 formerly of Lena, IL, passed away on May 27, 2019 in Middleton, WI. He was born on December 24, 1925 on the family farm in Waddams Township, IL, the only child of Walter J. and Marie (Dahms) Hardel. He married Marilyn J. Altenbern on December 25, 1950 at Amity Lutheran Church (now Good Shepherd Lutheran Church) in Lena. Paul was drafted into the US Army in 1950 and served for two years with an engineering battalion in France helping with the rebuilding effort. Paul farmed from 1952 until 1980 between the Winslow and McConnell area. Paul was a good carpenter as well as a farmer. After moving off the farm he worked many years at D & R Price Construction and later for the Lena Park District. He enjoyed working in his wood shop, playing Euchre and cribbage, as well as family trips to northern Wisconsin fishing and boating. Paul was an avid Cubs fan who loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. Paul is survived by his wife Marilyn of Middleton, WI; children- David A. (Ann)Hardel of Madison, WI, Jeffrey L. (Rita Martin) Hardel of Verona, WI, Sharon K. (Richard) Moore of Fox Point, WI, and Deborah A. (Keith) Iborg of St. Charles, MO; grandchildren- Michael (Tracey) Hardel, Melanie (Jedd) Axford, Jennifer (Michael) Chapman, Eric (Susan) Hardel, Rachel (Evan) Croen, Allison Moore, Nicholas Iborg, and Amanda (Joshua) Zeller; 10 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the Leamon Funeral Home in Lena, IL. Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the Leamon Funeral Home. Officiating will be Pastor Miho Yasukawa.
Interment will take place at the Lena Burial Park. A luncheon will follow at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Lena. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in his name. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from May 29 to May 31, 2019