Paul Viel 1943—2020

Paul Wesley Viel was born on March 26th, 1943 to George and Elenor Viel in Stockton, Illinois.

He graduated Stockton High School, and farmed before driving truck until retirement.

Paul was passionate about fishing, hunting, and telling TALL tales. He loved his family, and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Paul was preceded in death by father and mother George and Elenor Viel, son Scott Viel, and wife Judy Viel.

Paul is survived by daughter and son-in-law Dale and Wendy Broge, grandson Kyle Broge, grandson Jacob and his wife Nicole Broge, great granddaughter Cecilia Broge, brother and sister-in-law Roger and Barb Viel, niece Erin and her husband Louis Orchard , sister and brother-in-law Gloria and Kevin Harms, niece Hilary and her husband Robert Snyder, nephew Hayden and his wife Sophia Harms.

His funeral service will be held at 1:30 pm CT at Chapel Hill Cemetary on Friday, July 3rd, and will presided by Deacon Steven Pospichel of St. Thomas Aquinas Church. There will be a small gathering after the funeral at Dale and Wendy Broge's house.

In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established.



