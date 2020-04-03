Home

Paul Wiegman


1930 - 2020
Paul Wiegman Obituary
Paul Wiegman 1930—2020
HAZEL GREEN, WI – Paul P. Wiegman, 89, of Hazel Green, WI passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020 at ManorCare in Dubuque, IA. However, in this unknown time with the COVID-19 pandemic, having a public visitation is not possible. A private family service will be held at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Hazel Green, WI, with Father Kenneth Frisch officiating. Burial will be in the St. Francis de Sales Church Cemetery in Hazel Green, WI. A public memorial with military honors accorded will be held at a later date. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family. Paul was born on April 4, 1930 to Clement & Dorothy (Wiederholt) Wiegman in Hazel Green, WI. He was a US Army veteran having served during the Korean War. He married Jeanette E. Puls on September 14, 1955 at St. Rose Catholic Church in Cuba City, WI. He worked his whole life as a farmer, he was still driving a tractor just last year. He was a charter member of the Knights of Columbus 7370 and a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Hazel Green, WI. Paul enjoyed traveling on bus trips, square dancing, country music, an avid Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin Badgers and Milwaukee Brewers fan, fishing trips to Canada, but most of all he enjoyed time spent with family and friends. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. Paul is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Jeanette; 2 children: David Wiegman of Hazel Green, WI and Linda (Bill) Wilson of Freeport, IL; 3 grandchildren: Pete (Elizabeth) Wilson, Dori (Reese Thomas) Wilson and Andy (Perri) Wilson ; 4 great grandchildren: Zay, Lucas, Leo and Finley; 5 siblings: Robert Wiegman, Clem (Phyllis) Wiegman, Grace Oyen, Mary Ann (Donald) Langmeier and Donna Myers, along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, 3 sisters: Dorothy, Mabel & Alice; a brother, John Sr., along with brothers-in-law & sisters-in-law. In lieu of plants & flowers a Paul P. Wiegman Memorial Fund has been established and memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home c/o Paul Wiegman Family BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com

Published in The Journal-Standard from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
