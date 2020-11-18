Paula A. Schnierla 1946—2020Paula A. Schnierla, 74, of Freeport, IL passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 at FHN Memorial Hospital. She was born January 15, 1946 in Freeport, IL to Larry and Mary (Vendetti) Wallock. On December 9, 1967 she married Michael Schnierla at the Church of the Brethren in Freeport. Over the years Paula was employed at Burgess Battery, Micro Switch, and ABM. She was a member of the Church of the Brethren in Freeport. Although not a fan of technology, Paula was a fun person to spend time with and enjoyed times of laughter. Taking care of her family, home and church were most important to her. Simply put Paula was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She is survived by her husband Mike D. Schnierla of Freeport; two sons Jason Schnierla and Mike A. (Stacie) Schnierla both of Freeport; brother Joe (Ann) Wallock of Freeport; two sisters Louise (Harold) Schuur of Freeport and Sally Chapman of German Valley; five grandchildren Shaley Schnierla, Ryan Talley, Avery Schnierla, Hannah Schnierla and Jason Schnierla Jr.; and two great-grandchildren Braelynn Schnierla and Maxwell Talley. Paula is preceded in death by her parents. Private family services will be held at the Church of the Brethren in Freeport. A memorial service will be held at a later date. A memorial has been established in Paula's memory.