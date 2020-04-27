|
|
Pearl A. Cuddy 1932—2020
Loving wife, mother and grandmother
Pearl A. Cuddy, 87, passed away peacefully at home Thursday, April 9th, 2020, in Santa Barbara, California. A long- time resident of Davis Illinois, she was born June 23rd, 1932 in Leaf River, Illinois, the daughter of Leland Kendel and Caroline (Kappenman) Kendel. Married on December 20th, 1952 to Lynn Cuddy in Atlanta, Georgia, they were happily married 60 years before Lynn passed in 2013. Pearl was a 1950 graduate of Mt. Morris IL High School, and served in the U.S. Women's Army Corps. She had two careers; the first in the printing field for over twenty years, where she and Lynn worked together. After retiring, Pearl missed being busy and returned to work in the Dakota School District cafeteria, until the age of 80. Never one to be idle, she was a volunteer with the Rockford Rescue Mission, the Faith Community Church Food Pantry, and with Hospice. Pearl was a former member of Faith Community Church, Davis, IL, and Woodside General Baptist Church, Rockford, IL. She was also a lifetime associate member of Blue Star Mothers of America. She loved to garden, cook and bake. She loved having family dinners, and having her grandchildren stop by. She often baked cookies to give to the neighbors and their children. Pearl was a gentle person, sweet natured, known for her kind eyes and smile. She will be greatly missed, but her wish was to be reunited with her husband, Lynn, and we know she has finally had that wish granted. Her children and grandchildren feel fortunate to have been loved by her all their lives and could not have asked for a better example in a mother and grandmother, nor in our father (Papa). Pearl is survived by her son, William (Nelsy) of Honduras, and her three daughters, Cynthia Maney (Edward) of Shalimar, Florida, Suzanne (Steven Schwartz) of Santa Barbara, California, and Lori Schult (Jeffrey), of Davis, Illinois, her 26 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her husband, Lynn, two sons, Robert and Jeffrey, her parents, and four sisters, Arlene, Verla, Vera and June. A celebration of her life will take place later in Davis, Illinois. Memorials in lieu of flowers to the food pantry of choice. "Her children rise up and call her blessed." Prov.31:28
Published in The Journal-Standard from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020