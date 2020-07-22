Peggy Ann Euler 1948—2020
Peggy Ann Euler, 72, of Freeport, passed away Tuesday July 21, 2020 at Presence St. Joseph Center. Peggy was born April 27, 1948 in Red Oak, Illinois, the daughter of Eldon and Vera (Cunningham) Scheider. She married John Euler June 13, 1966 in Freeport. Mrs. Euler worked at Honeywell for 31 years. She was a member of Freeport Baptist Church. Peggy enjoyed dancing and boating. Surviving are her husband, John Euler of Freeport; two sons, Henry "Hank" Euler of Freeport and Barry L. (Lisa) Euler of Pearl City; brother, Sheldon (Jill) Lobdell of Freeport; two sisters, Cheryl (Roland) Robieson and Pam (Frank) Lee both of Freeport; eight grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday July 25, 2020 at Burke Tubbs Funeral Home. Rev. Kurt Strong will officiate. Visitation is 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. A memorial has been established for Parkinson's research in Peggy's memory. Please sign her guestbook and share a remembrance at www.burketubbs.com