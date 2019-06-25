|
|
Peggy Reynolds 1917—2019
Peggy Iris Reynolds, age 101, met Jesus face-to-face on Sunday, June 23,2019 at 9:20am, with her daughters by her side.
Peggy was born, in Santa Cruz California to Henry G. Poole & Charlotte Poole where she lived her young life on the Santa Anita Ranch.
She finished one year of Junior College in Hollister, California. There she met the love of her life, Max E. Reynolds.
They married in 1939 at the famous Newhall Ranch where her parents were the managers of the Newhall Land and Farming Company. They were devoted in marriage for 67 1/2 years until the
death of Max. Their first daughter, Linda, was born to them in Santa Maria. However, Peggy and Max left California so Max could farm the family land in Smithshire, Illinois.
They arrived at the farm on October 24,1943, Linda's 3rd birthday. Carole, Kathleen & Diana joined their family in the following years at the farm.
Peggy was active in United Methodist Women, Homemaker's Association, and as a leader of 4-H. She was also a Sunday School Teacher and choir member at Smithshire
United Methodist Church where she has been a member since 1943.
She and Max were known to be avid golfers, winning many tournaments through their years.
Peggy adored her daughters, grand, and great-grand children. She tailored the wardrobes of her daughters throughout their lives at home. She even sewed Carole's college wardrobe, where she was voted
best-dressed at her sorority. She made a wardrobe for Kathy for her first trip to Europe, and gave homemade clothes as Christmas gifts to her adult daughters for years.
She made quilts and afghans for each of her daughters and grandchildren. She even made 7 intricate baby quilts for new great grandchildren in one year.
At the age of 89, Peggy decided to learn to draw. She entered and won local art competitions with her wonderful art. She surprised her grandchildren by drawing their portrait and giving it
as a birthday gift. She drew 11 portraits in one year. But her strongest trait was her faith that she lived as an example, committing herself to private prayer daily.
Preceding her in death were her husband Max of 67 1/2 years, parents, and her sisters; Mariam Sessions, Naoma Froom and Barbara Spaethe.
Surviving are her daughters; Linda Fitzgerald of Portland, Oregon, Carole McCreery of North Carolina, Kathleen Glaze of Freeport, Illinois and Diana Brooks of Salado, Texas;
11 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren, and 14 great-great grandchildren with two on the way.
Graveside service will be Thursday, June 27, 2019, 3:00 p.m. at the Warren County Memorial Park Cemetery, Monmouth, IL. There is no visitation. In lieu of flowers the family has chosen Smithshire UMW for memorials, PO BOX 185 Smithshire, IL 61478. Please sign the online guestbook at www.wisefamilyfuneralhome.com. Wise Family Funeral Home Roseville, Il is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Journal-Standard from June 25 to June 27, 2019