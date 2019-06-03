|
Penny Libberton 1957—2019
Penny Lee Libberton , age 61, of South Wayne, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at The Monroe Clinic Hospital . She was born on October 21, 1957, the daughter of Jim Hallman and Ramona Johnson in Milwaukee. She was a graduate of Crosby High School in Minnesota. She was united in marriage to Gary Lee Libberton on June 12, 1989.
Penny worked alongside her husband on their goat farm in rural South Wayne for many years. She was passionate about goats and taking care of her flower gardens. Penny was also a talented woodworker. She also enjoyed riding the trails on her ATV.
Penny is survived by her husband, Gary of South Wayne; her children, Mickie (Ed) Gardner of Rockford, Tandi Lucas of Sauk City, and Nate Libberton of Janesville; two grandchildren, Alysha Grossen and Brock Hill; her parents, Jim Hallman and Ramona Johnson; sisters, Cindy (Rich) Lauren, Debra Jones, and Terri Hallman; special friend, hired hand, who is thought of as a third daughter, Lacey Johnson; and her five dogs.
A Celebration of Penny's Life will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the Martintown Community Church, W8996 Lena St. (rural) Browntown, with Pastor Kevin Cernek officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00PM on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Martintown Community Church, and on Saturday from 10:00AM until the time of service. Shriner Hager Gohlke Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at: shriner111.com.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Penny's name.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to all of the staff at The Monroe Clinic Hospital for their loving care and compassion.
Published in The Journal-Standard from June 3 to June 26, 2019