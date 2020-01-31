The Freeport Journal Standard Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walker Mortuary, Ltd. - Freeport
321 West Main Street
Freeport, IL 61032
(815) 232-2136
For more information about
Peter Kanzler
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Walker Mortuary, Ltd. - Freeport
321 West Main Street
Freeport, IL 61032
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
First Free Methodist
Freeport, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
First Free Methodist
Freeport, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Kanzler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter H. Kanzler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter H. Kanzler Obituary
Peter H. Kanzler 1969—2020
Peter H. Kanzler, age 50 of Freeport, IL, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020 at FHN Memorial Hospital. A visitation will be held on Friday, February 7th from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Walker Mortuary in Freeport. The funeral service will be on Saturday, February 8th at 11:00 a.m. at First Free Methodist in Freeport with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Grandview Cemetery in Freeport. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in his name. A full obituary may be read at www.walkermortuary.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Jan. 31 to Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walker Mortuary, Ltd. - Freeport
Download Now