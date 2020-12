Or Copy this URL to Share

Peter Valencia 1953—2020

Peter R. Valencia 3-2-1953 to 11-19-2020, 67. Freeport, IL passed away surrounded by family. Cremation rites have been accorded by Science Care. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



