Philomena O'Keefe Doran
Philomena O'Keefe Doran 2020
Philomena Doran passed away peacefully in Lawrenceville, Georgia on October 8, 2020.
Philomena was born in Freeport, Illinois to Thomas O'Keefe and Pauline Barry O'Keefe, Irish immigrants from Crusheen in County Clare and Limerick City in County Limerick, respectively.
She attended St. Mary's Catholic School and Aquin High School in Freeport and St. Joseph's Nursing School in Chicago.
It was in Chicago where Philomena met the love of her life, Thomas E. Doran. The couple spent the majority of their lives in La Crosse, Wisconsin, happily married for 60 years until Tom's death in 2013.
Philomena was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Tom, her parents, and brother, Thomas Joseph O'Keefe of Louisa, Virginia.
She is survived by her four children, Maribeth (Jim Brewer), Michael, Patricia, Tom (Andrea); six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Philomena is also survived by extended family throughout North America and Ireland and many cherished friends.
A service will be held in La Crosse, Wisconsin at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to St. Clare Health Mission in La Crosse.

Published in The Freeport Journal Standard from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
