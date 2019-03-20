|
Phyllis Ascher 1928—2019
Phyllis Ascher, 90, St. Anne, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019 in Kankakee. Born on October 21, 1928 in Baileyville, IL, the daughter of Ervin and Dorothy (Hartjie) Kilker. Phyllis married Lawrence John Ascher on August 7, 1948. Phyllis was a Bookkeeper at Forreston Grain and Feed and Vet-Way. She also worked at Oak Brand Creamery and German Valley State Bank. She attended North Grove Evangelical Church in Forreston, Illinois for more than 80 years, where she taught Sunday School, was the church clerk and a faithful prayer warrior. Since moving to the Kankakee area, she was a faithful and loved member of Grace Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband Lawrence Ascher of St. Anne; sons and daughters-in-law Douglas and Albina (Bravata) Ascher of Calhoun, GA and Dwight and Delinda (Ellinor) Ascher of St. Anne; sisters and brothers-in-law Rhowena Genandt of Forreston and Shirley and David Vietmeier of Forreston; her grandchildren Angela (Rob) Howell of Chattanooga, TN, Tabb (Jennifer) Ascher of Bourbonnais, Thomas (Nicole) Ascher of Kankakee and Timothy (Allison) Ascher of St. Anne; and her great-grandchildren Ashlyn and Ryan Howell, and Logan, Peyton, Jackson, Johnny, Easton, Camden and Ellinor Ascher. She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother Wallace Kilker, one sister-in-law Wilma Kilker, and one brother-in-law Allan Genandt. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 4-7pm at Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home in Forreston. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 10am at North Grove Evangelical Church in Forreston, IL. Burial will follow at North Grove Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Grace Christian Academy in Kankakee or North Grove Cemetery in Forreston.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2019