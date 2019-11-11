|
|
Mrs. Phyllis I. Davis 1931—2019
Phyllis I. Davis, 87, of Mt. Morris (formerly of Polo), passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Pinecrest Terrace in Mt. Morris. She was born on Nov. 11, 1931 in Polo, the daughter of Paul and Mildred (Elsey) Weigle. On July 30, 1949, in Polo, she was united in marriage to Donald "Bud" Davis, he preceded her on May 22, 2013.
Phyllis started Davis Insurance Agency in Polo in Nov. 1972 and to date is still operating. She was the Polo Credit Union Treasurer and very active with the Polo Chamber for many years. A 20 year board member and volunteer for Serenity Hospice and Home. Phyllis played the organ over 65 years for Brick Church, Brookville Church and Pinecrest Community. Her family always being of the utmost importance in her life no matter her endeavors or commitments.
Survivors include daughter Kathy Coffman of Oregon; son Mike (Mary Ellen) Davis of Polo; 7 grandchildren, 9 Great-Grandchildren, 3 Great-Great Grandchildren; and many dear friends.
Memorial visitation will be Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Polo Family Funeral Home, 110 E. Dixon St. Memorial service will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at Pinecrest Chapel in Mt. Morris. Burial will be at South Elkhorn Cemetery, Milledgeville, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed in her name.
Visit www.polofamilyfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019