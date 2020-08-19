Phyllis Jester 2020

Phyllis Ruth Jester, age 82 of Ozark, AR died at her home, Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Phyllis was born March 11,1938 to Ernest and Ruth Sunderlin, formerly of Rib Lake, WI.

She is survived by her loving husband Robert; four children, Sharon (Shari) Peters Zimmerman (Mark) of Columbia SC and Charlottesville VA; David (Dave) Peters (Laurie) of Freeport IL; James (Jim) Peters (Pat) of Mooreland OK; and Virginia (Tootie) Rauch Shenberger (Randy) of Sharon OK; 9 grandchildren, Aaron Zimmerman (Tracie), Nathan Zimmerman (Callie), Joshua Zimmerman; Cheryl Peters, Mandy Peters Suminski (Jason); Jennifer Rodriguez (Eric), Robert Greene (Kay); Mike Shenberger (Chelsia), Nick Shenberger (Hayley); 15 great grandchildren, Andrew, Lydia; Azlynn, Irelyn; Hannah, Landen; Kevin (Tiffany), Erica; Robert Jr., Kyleigh; Clayton, Raine; Matthew, Aurora, Easton; sister Beatrice Klemm and brother Bill Sunderlin and various nieces and nephews.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; grandchildren Andrew Zimmerman and Christopher Greene; brother Bob Sunderlin and sister Nancy Baar.

Phyllis spent her career traveling and working throughout the US as a Business Administrator at various hospitals, including Freeport Memorial Hospital. She enjoyed a variety of experiences in her lifetime, which after retirement included sky diving. She and her husband were together for 32 wonderful years, spending many of those travelling extensively with their menagerie of pets to visit family and friends.

A memorial service and interment has been planned for a later date.



