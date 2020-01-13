|
Phyllis L. Davis 1943—2020
It pains me to admit it, but apparently, I have passed away. Everyone told me it would happen one day but that's simply not something I wanted to hear, much less experience. But I learned very early on, you don't always get what you want in life. On the subject of my life, my mother, Iva Leola (Williams), was always busy around the farm helping my Dad, Seth Ellsworth "Slim" Roshiesen, but they did find time to have five children, Merle, Beverly, Donna, myself and my younger brother Kenneth.
Most people have no idea where Oakley, WI is, but it was where I was born on 4/4/43. I loved telling people I was born a year earlier than planned, it would have been much easier to remember if it had been 4/4/44. I was fortunate to graduate from Juda High School, where I completed my formal education and was the Salutatorian in my class. It is also where I met my future / former husband. After high school, Military service took us to Tacoma, WA and I never got over how much I liked it there. We eventually settled in Monroe, WI and quickly became parents to a son Timothy, and a little over a year later a daughter Kimberly. I later birthed possibly one of the largest babies ever born in Monroe (nearly 11 lbs.) when my youngest son Darin was born, and soon became the child that would frequently test my patience as a mother. But I loved them all dearly.
I had numerous jobs, child care, clerical, and punch card machine operator for a little company you may have heard of called Swiss Colony. After our family relocated to Freeport, IL a career in banking lasted for a number of years at State Bank, before retiring from many years as a buyers assistant at Micro Switch. During that time, I also was busy working nights and weekends at the bowling alley in Freeport, and used those extra funds to build my real estate empire, mostly comprised of houses that were comparable to those flipping shows on TV these days. I loved buying rundown old houses and fixing them up.
Speaking of the bowling alley, I loved bowling, and spent many days and nights on the lanes with friends and family. My bowling friends were some of the best, and we loved going to state tournaments, etc. I once bought a bowling ball at a garage sale because it fit my hand, and the name "Fern" which was etched on the ball, quickly became my nickname.
I've lived a life that was average by definition, but was full of love, mostly for garage sales and cats. To my children's dismay, I had a lot of cats, even had the local newspaper print a story about one of my favorites. I had adopted so many cats from the local humane society, that they cut me off, so I started sneaking them in like contraband from across the border (WI).
I was always young at heart, even as a Grandma. I had a hard time allowing the first little buggers to call me that, but eventually there were so many I gave in and even enjoyed it, not to mention great grand kids. Just to be clear, they called me Grandma as well (no way was I old enough to be a great grandma).
So, I was born; it seems like I blinked and it was over. No buildings named after me; no bowling alleys erected in my honor. But, I DID have the chance to know and love each and every friend as well as all my family members, children, grandkids, great grand kids, and some chosen others in my life. How much more blessed can a person be?
My last few years were troublesome, the darned old Alzheimers got me good, but I never lost my ability to laugh, or my love for animals. I'll leave you with this, please don't cry because I'm gone; instead be happy that I was here (or maybe you can cry a little bit. After all, I have passed away). Today I am happy and I am probably bowling with angels, garage sale shopping for unearthly bargains, or looking for heavenly properties that need a good fix up.
You're invited to join my family as they share memories of my time here on the third rock from the sun and all that it entailed, in a celebration of life to be held at: Juda Community Center, N2350 County Highway S, Juda, WI 53550 on Thursday, Jan. 16th from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. with a time of sharing at 6:00 p.m. followed by cake and refreshments. Online Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to benefit Stephenson County Humane Society or Green County Humane Society, because well, I loved them darn cats..
Love to you all,
Phyllis "Fern" Davis
