Phyllis M. Markel 1923—2020
Phyllis Maxine Markel, age 97 of Freeport, IL, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Parkview Home in Freeport. Phyllis was born during a snow storm on her family's farm in Ridott, on February 18, 1923 to Clayton and Florence (Bokemeier) Markel. She attended North Ridott Country School, Freeport High School, and Brown's College of Commerce. While living on the farm, Phyllis enjoyed caring for her pet lambs, riding her Shetland pony, eating popcorn, and learning to work. Phyllis graduated from Freeport High School, Class of 1940 and from Brown's College, Shirmer College, and University of Chicago. She began working with the Illinois Public Aid Commission as a clerk stenographer in 1941. The Commission later became the Illinois Department of Public Aid where she worked herself up through the ranks and over the 40 years as an employee, became the Stephenson County Department of Public Aid's Superintendent. She was also employed as director of Contact Teleministries for four years.
Phyllis served on numerous boards and committees throughout the city and county. She was a dedicated volunteer with the Salvation Army for 10 years and with the Stephenson County Senior Center for 15 years. In addition, she held various offices at her church, Winneshiek Evangelical Free Church, including that of youth director for many years and serve as Church secretary. She later attended Grace Valley Church in German Valley and Park Hills Church of Freeport. Phyllis had the distinction of being awarded the recipient of the Women of Excellence Award in 2000.
She was preceded in death by her parents; maternal and fraternal grandparents; brothers, Lowell and Dale; great-great nephew, Anthony Markel; special friend, David Phillips; as well as several cousins.
Survivors include Dona Meyers, sister-in-law; her niece, Nola Kay Markel of Ridott; great niece, Daphyne (Michael) Johnson; great-great nephew, Asher Johnson; great-great niece, Aspen Johnson, all of Charlotte, NC; her cousin, Ruth Menke of Yankton, Dennis (Susan) Bokemeier of TN; and a host of friends and relatives, including good friends, Katherine Banks and Mary Bamberg.
Services will be held on Thursday, July 30th at 11:00 a.m. in the Mausoleum at Oakland Cemetery in Freeport where interment will also take place. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to a charity of your choice
.
We will be following CDC guidelines with social distancing and requiring masks at the visitation and service. Hand sanitizer will be provided by the funeral home.