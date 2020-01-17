|
Phyllis Schwartz 1928—2020
Phyllis A. Schwartz, age 91, formerly of Lena, IL, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Luther Manor in Dubuque, IA.
Visitation will be held from 9:00-11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Stockton, IL.
Funeral Mass will follow beginning at 11:00 a.m.
Luncheon will follow at the church.
Interment will take place at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020