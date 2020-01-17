Home

LEAMONS FUNERAL HOME - LENA
210 WEST MAIN STREET
Lena, IL 61048
(815) 369-4512
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Cross Catholic Church
Stockton, IL
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Catholic Church
Stockton, IL
Phyllis Schwartz


1928 - 2020
Phyllis Schwartz Obituary
Phyllis Schwartz 1928—2020
Phyllis A. Schwartz, age 91, formerly of Lena, IL, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Luther Manor in Dubuque, IA.
Visitation will be held from 9:00-11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Stockton, IL.
Funeral Mass will follow beginning at 11:00 a.m.
Luncheon will follow at the church.
Interment will take place at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
