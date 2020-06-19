Rachel Mae Wise 1928—2020
Rachel Mae Wise, 91 years young, passed away on Monday afternoon, June 15th, at her home in Cedarville, of natural causes. Rachel was born on July 30, 1928, to Roy and Helen Nelson. They lived on a farm near Winslow. Rachel attended high school in Lena/Winslow, and later graduated from Dakota high school. In high school Rachel enjoyed playing the first chair clarinet in the band, acting in plays and working problems in mathematics. Rachel was elected the Homecoming Queen at Dakota High School. After graduation from high school Rachel worked at Kraft Foods in Freeport; and had wanted to pursue fashion modeling per recommendation from her Aunt Marietta, but Rachel's Father refused her that opportunity.
On her first day at Dakota high school, Rachel met L. Keith Wise. Rachel later married Keith on June 1, 1947, at the Dakota Community Church. After the wedding, Rachel and Keith rented a farm near Dakota. Several years later Keith and Rachel introduced pure bred Charolais beef cattle into Stephenson County. That passion grew into a herd of over 100 registered pure bred Charolais female cows. After Keith's death in 2007, Rachel was very proud to continue this pure bred cattle operation, under the cooperative direction of her nephew Jay Kempel. Rachel and Keith became active in the State and National Charolais Beef Associations. Rachel enjoyed helping Keith raise and care for their herd of cows and calves, and she did all of the records work and registrations. They were a team! Rachel enjoyed working side by side for decades with Keith in their cattle, farm and real estate brokerage and appraisal businesses. She particularly enjoyed meeting and discussions with real estate clients around the "Kitchen Round Table" in their home in Cedarville. That Round Table was the center of attention for years in Rachel and Keith's home. Over the years many friends also gathered there often for conversation, laughter and to enjoy Rachel's fantastic cooking. Rachel loved to cook and entertain. She also loved to get dressed up and go out for dinners with Keith and their friends, at their favorite local and regional restaurants.
However Rachel's greatest joy came from her strong devotion to her family. She was a Mother who was always interested and available for talks and activities with her 3 children Linda, Kathy and Kim. Rachel had a strong belief in education. Over the years she happily watched and enjoyed her children grow, go off to college, get married and have children. Most importantly, Rachel got to enjoy so many special times with her 6 grandchildren, and to also watch them grow and go off to college as well.
Rachel was preceded in death by her husband Keith of 59 years; her beloved sister Joan Kempel; her step mother Rachel Nelson; her sister in law Beulah Iserman; her brother in law Merle Iserman; her brother in law Don Kurtz; her son in law David Weisendanger; and her son in law Edward Foltz.
Rachel's surviving family members include her brother Wayne Nelson; her brother in law Melvin Kempel; her sister in law Phyllis Kurtz; her eldest child Linda Graff (and her husband Don living in Addison, Texas); her middle child Kathy Foltz living in Cedarville, and her son Kim Wise (and his wife Susan living in Dallas Texas). Rachel's 6 grandchildren are Tracy Young (and her husband Brad living in Austin Texas); Todd Graff (and his wife Jennifer living in Houston Texas); Nikole Weisendanger (and her wife Kathi living in Mount Pleasant Michigan); Ty Weisendanger (and his wife Julie living in Inver Grove Heights Minnesota); Hamilton Wise (living in Dallas Texas); and Mallorie Wise (living in Dallas Texas). Additionally, Rachel is also survived by 6 great grandchildren (Gigi and Anders Graff; Zoie and Kyllee Weisendanger, and Carter and Briland Young).
Rachel and the family will be forever grateful to all of the care givers that assisted her in her final years, and which allowed her to comfortably remain in her home, that she and her husband Keith had happily lived in together for decades. In particular, the entire family would like to recognize and thank Rachel's dutiful daughter Kathy,, and loyal caregivers Bridgit, Lisa and Heather, who were all with her and comforting her at her death.
Sadly due to the Covid Virus, only a private grave side service will be held by the Family at the Cedarville Cemetery, to honor Rachel. However, the family has set up memorial fund donations in Rachel's honor, benefitting Highland College. For donations please call the College and ask for the Foundation office extension. The Daughenbaugh Funeral Home of Dakota is assisting her family. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com.
Rachel Mae Wise, 91 years young, passed away on Monday afternoon, June 15th, at her home in Cedarville, of natural causes. Rachel was born on July 30, 1928, to Roy and Helen Nelson. They lived on a farm near Winslow. Rachel attended high school in Lena/Winslow, and later graduated from Dakota high school. In high school Rachel enjoyed playing the first chair clarinet in the band, acting in plays and working problems in mathematics. Rachel was elected the Homecoming Queen at Dakota High School. After graduation from high school Rachel worked at Kraft Foods in Freeport; and had wanted to pursue fashion modeling per recommendation from her Aunt Marietta, but Rachel's Father refused her that opportunity.
On her first day at Dakota high school, Rachel met L. Keith Wise. Rachel later married Keith on June 1, 1947, at the Dakota Community Church. After the wedding, Rachel and Keith rented a farm near Dakota. Several years later Keith and Rachel introduced pure bred Charolais beef cattle into Stephenson County. That passion grew into a herd of over 100 registered pure bred Charolais female cows. After Keith's death in 2007, Rachel was very proud to continue this pure bred cattle operation, under the cooperative direction of her nephew Jay Kempel. Rachel and Keith became active in the State and National Charolais Beef Associations. Rachel enjoyed helping Keith raise and care for their herd of cows and calves, and she did all of the records work and registrations. They were a team! Rachel enjoyed working side by side for decades with Keith in their cattle, farm and real estate brokerage and appraisal businesses. She particularly enjoyed meeting and discussions with real estate clients around the "Kitchen Round Table" in their home in Cedarville. That Round Table was the center of attention for years in Rachel and Keith's home. Over the years many friends also gathered there often for conversation, laughter and to enjoy Rachel's fantastic cooking. Rachel loved to cook and entertain. She also loved to get dressed up and go out for dinners with Keith and their friends, at their favorite local and regional restaurants.
However Rachel's greatest joy came from her strong devotion to her family. She was a Mother who was always interested and available for talks and activities with her 3 children Linda, Kathy and Kim. Rachel had a strong belief in education. Over the years she happily watched and enjoyed her children grow, go off to college, get married and have children. Most importantly, Rachel got to enjoy so many special times with her 6 grandchildren, and to also watch them grow and go off to college as well.
Rachel was preceded in death by her husband Keith of 59 years; her beloved sister Joan Kempel; her step mother Rachel Nelson; her sister in law Beulah Iserman; her brother in law Merle Iserman; her brother in law Don Kurtz; her son in law David Weisendanger; and her son in law Edward Foltz.
Rachel's surviving family members include her brother Wayne Nelson; her brother in law Melvin Kempel; her sister in law Phyllis Kurtz; her eldest child Linda Graff (and her husband Don living in Addison, Texas); her middle child Kathy Foltz living in Cedarville, and her son Kim Wise (and his wife Susan living in Dallas Texas). Rachel's 6 grandchildren are Tracy Young (and her husband Brad living in Austin Texas); Todd Graff (and his wife Jennifer living in Houston Texas); Nikole Weisendanger (and her wife Kathi living in Mount Pleasant Michigan); Ty Weisendanger (and his wife Julie living in Inver Grove Heights Minnesota); Hamilton Wise (living in Dallas Texas); and Mallorie Wise (living in Dallas Texas). Additionally, Rachel is also survived by 6 great grandchildren (Gigi and Anders Graff; Zoie and Kyllee Weisendanger, and Carter and Briland Young).
Rachel and the family will be forever grateful to all of the care givers that assisted her in her final years, and which allowed her to comfortably remain in her home, that she and her husband Keith had happily lived in together for decades. In particular, the entire family would like to recognize and thank Rachel's dutiful daughter Kathy,, and loyal caregivers Bridgit, Lisa and Heather, who were all with her and comforting her at her death.
Sadly due to the Covid Virus, only a private grave side service will be held by the Family at the Cedarville Cemetery, to honor Rachel. However, the family has set up memorial fund donations in Rachel's honor, benefitting Highland College. For donations please call the College and ask for the Foundation office extension. The Daughenbaugh Funeral Home of Dakota is assisting her family. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Freeport Journal Standard from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.